With 200 million Spotify streams, Blackpink member Lisa’s single “Money” sets a new record.

Lisa Manobal, the most successful member of the K-pop ensemble Blackpink, continues to create waves as her solo track “Money” surpassed 200 million Spotify listens over the weekend.

According to Soompi, the song has been played over 200 million times on the streaming service since its release on September 10th.

The bouncy hip-hop hit reached 200 million Spotify streams just 65 days after its release, marking it the fastest song by a female K-pop singer to do so.

Meanwhile, Blackpink’s “How You Like That” is the fastest K-pop girl group single to earn 200 million views on YouTube.