Wirral will implement new parking charges starting next week.

The price of parking in Wirral is changing as the council attempts to standardize charges throughout the borough.

The new pricing will take effect on Monday at all council-run public car parks and parking spots.

Wirral Council has confirmed that parking rates are still cashless, meaning that only contactless, app, or phone payments are accepted.

READ MORE: On a family vacation with the Pontins, Dad makes a horrible discovery when he opens up the couch bed.

“Standardised rates for parking in council-operated public car parks and parking spaces go into effect next week,” a Wirral Council spokesperson stated.

“As a result of the changes, all council-run car parks and on-street parking places across the borough will have the same price as of Monday, September 6. Previously, charges varied from one location to the next.

“The new prices are £1 per hour for the first four hours and then £1 per hour after that.

“Parking will be charged at a new all-day fee of £5 for stays longer than four hours.

“This is Wirral’s first review of car parking costs since 2017.”

“Annual parking licences for traders cost £600 per year, while licenses for use at Wirral’s country parks — Wirral, Arrowe, Eastham, and Royden – cost £100 per year for all users.

“Cashless parking is currently available in Wirral.

“Motorists can pay for parking using the Just Park app – www.wirral.gov.uk/parking-roads-and-travel/parking/where-can-i-park-wirral/wirral-parking-app-justpark/wirral-parking-app-justpark/wirral-parking-app-justpark/wirral-parking-app-justpark/wirral-parking-app-justpark/wirral-parking-app

The decision to impose new charges to coastal communities like New Brighton and tiny towns like Bebington was made earlier this year, along with the standardization of tariffs.

These new fees are not yet in effect, but they will be in 2022 after councilors authorized them at the Decision Review Committee in August.

Visit www.wirral.gov.uk/parking2021 for more information on the changes.