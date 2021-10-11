Wirral town’s stores will receive more than £200,000 in funding to help revitalize the high street.

Thousands of pounds have been handed to hair shops, restaurants, and mental health projects in an effort to revitalize their local town center.

Wirral Council is allocating a £1 million grant from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCR) to local companies it believes will help revitalize Liscard town centre.

Liscard and New Ferry will each get £1 million from the LCR’s Town Centre Fund.

Liscard has donated more than £200,000 to small businesses and community projects.

Beauty salons, gift stores, and cafes were among the businesses that received financing, with community funds going to environmental initiatives, exhibitions, and adolescent mental health projects, among other projects that the council deemed significant.

In total, 33 enterprises received grants at an average of £5,000, while nine community projects received grants worth an average of £7,500.

Businesses are using the money to refurbish storefronts and make other interior and exterior renovations that will improve the town’s appearance.

The funds were offered to both existing businesses and those looking to launch in Liscard, allowing the town centre to extend its offerings to individuals who want to shop there.

The £500,000 will also be used to install additional CCTV columns and improve street lighting on Liscard Way, making the town safer.

Another use of the funds is to expand the number of athletic activities available to young people every Friday evening in Central Park. This program began in August.

There are also proposals to construct a ‘pump track’ in Central Park, with the city council stating that the idea has received a lot of good feedback.

Pump tracks are non-pedaling continuous circuits with banked turns and features that bicycles, skateboarders, and scooter riders of all ages can enjoy.

They’re growing more popular, because they teach you how to use the ground to generate speed, which helps you improve your fitness, skills, and coordination.

By the end of the year, Wirral Council will have outlined a 15-year masterplan for Liscard.

