Wirral has a ‘exceptional’ plan to combat drug addiction.

Wirral Council has backed three initiatives aimed at addressing the borough’s chronic drug addiction issues.

The council’s Adult Social Care and Public Health Committee voted last night to accept £2.8 million in grant funds from outside the council for the ADDER (Addiction, Diversion, Disruption, Enforcement, and Recovery) initiative.

ADDER is a collaboration between local governments, law enforcement, and health care providers that combines targeted policing with improved treatment and recovery programs.

Labour councillor Yvonne Nolan spoke about the project, saying she attended an event about it a week ago and that the job it performs is “amazing.”

Cllr Nolan also mentioned that a government minister attended the same event and was delighted with the project, particularly the work done by The Nightingales Cafe on Argyle Street in Birkenhead, a recovery café that allows individuals to socialize and have fun without the use of alcohol.

In addition to this initiative, Cheshire and Merseyside will spend little over £650,000 on a drug detox service.

Wirral Council will earn its £111,364 share of the pot following last night’s vote.

Individual Placement Support, an important initiative to help people get back into employment, was also approved.

For the following two years, the project will get £140,000 in grant support.

These programs, according to Julie Webster, Wirral Council’s head of public health, will expand on the good work already being done in the borough.

The detox program, according to Ms Webster, will allow participants to visit facilities outside of their “regular inhabited context.”

She claimed that this was critical in assisting them in overcoming their issues.