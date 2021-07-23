Wirral councillors have criticized a plan for extra ‘unwanted’ car parking charges.

The council has split over plans to increase parking costs across Wirral.

The Environment and Transport Committee of Wirral Council decided last month to charge for off-street parking, which is now free in places including Bromborough, Bebington, Irby, Hoylake, and New Brighton.

That came after the Wirral Council budget was approved on March 1, with councillors agreeing to raise an extra £1 million from parking fees.

The money was required to assist the authority in balancing its budget.

Conservative and Liberal Democrat councillors have ‘called-in’ this decision, which means it might be referred back to a committee or full council meeting and reversed.

The Decision Review Committee will announce its decision during a meeting at the Floral Pavilion in New Brighton on Thursday, July 29 at 6 p.m.

The June committee vote also approved the imposition of fees in coastal areas that are currently free. Sites at New Brighton and Hoylake, as well as Leasowe and West Kirby, are included.

Another aspect of the proposal was to level the fees imposed throughout the borough.

According to the idea, any council-run car park in Wirral that charges would charge £1 per hour for the first four hours, with a maximum charge of £5 for a full day of parking.

Conservative councillors on the committee voted nay, claiming they didn’t have enough information to make a judgment, while the one Liberal Democrat councillor, Allan Brame, abstained due to worries about charging in country parks.

However, Labour’s votes, coupled with those of Green Party councillor Chris Cooke, were sufficient to pass the resolution.

In the run-up to next week’s crucial meeting, The Washington Newsday spoke to each of Wirral’s four main political groups.

“This is the third time in four years that Labour councillors have sought to bring in these undesirable levies, whether it is free car parks on our main streets or our beautiful coastline,” Cllr Lesley Rennie, deputy leader of the Conservative party, said.

“Each time, they’ve been forced to backtrack owing to public outcry. I’m hoping that councillors will participate in the Decision Review Committee.” “The summary comes to an end.”