Wirral Council is facing a £30 million financial shortfall.

A financial gap has been identified in a Merseyside council.

According to the most recent projections, Wirral Council’s budget for the next financial year might be more than £30 million short.

This is more than treble the £16.5 million shortfall the council faced earlier this year, prompting the closure of the Williamson Art Gallery in Oxton and the Europa Pools in Birkenhead, among other services, to close the deficit.

These much-loved services were not eliminated in the end, with the funding deficit being filled by voluntary redundancies and a plan to enhance revenue from car parking levies, among other measures.

The council’s mountain to climb this year, on the other hand, appears to be much steeper.

Wirral Council leader Cllr Janette Williamson stated there are “no easy answers” to the problem.

“We are ready to initiate a borough-wide consultation on the budget for the following financial year 2022-23,” the Labour councillor continued. As we hopefully move past the worst of the pandemic, we must remain focused on maintaining the council’s financial stability.

“To do so, we must establish a legal, balanced budget that allows us to continue providing important frontline services to people while also protecting the most vulnerable members of our communities and moving forward with much-needed regeneration.”

“However, it is already evident that we cannot expect to continue working in the same ways we have in the past, and as a result, we must seize every chance to rethink how services might be offered in order to enhance value for money for Council Tax payers.”

The council president acknowledged that “tough decisions” lie ahead.

“Right now, councillors and council officers are working hard to see what options we have for saving money, creating revenue, running more efficiently, and improving our financial position in various ways, including by bringing more revenue into the council,” she stated. This is a difficult process that will need difficult judgments.

“We’ve taken on similar difficulties in the past, but if there were any straightforward solutions, we’ve taken them in previous years.” So I’m aware that there are no simple solutions and.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”