Winter Solstice 2021: 10 Quotes To Commemorate The Year’s Shortest Day

The Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year, and it is widely celebrated in the Northern Hemisphere. The solstice occurs on either December 21 or 22, depending on a variety of conditions. The winter solstice will be at 10:59 a.m. ET on Dec. 21 this year.

The winter solstice, which happens when the North Pole is tilted the furthest away from the Sun, – 23.5 degrees to be precise – is regarded the formal start of the winter season.

The most famous location to witness this event is Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, which is aligned with the winter solstice sunset. “Solstice” is derived from the Latin words “sol” (sun) and “sisto” (pause). To commemorate the occasion, here are some quotes from Brainy Quote.

1. “Whoever marvels at the world’s beauty in the summer will find equal astonishment and admiration in the winter.” — William S. Burroughs2. “A potato gratin combined with a roast chicken cures the winter blues every time.” Alexandra Guarnaschelli is a writer who lives in New York City. “The winter solstice has always held a special place in my heart as a barren darkness that gives birth to a verdant future beyond imagination, a time of pain and withdrawal that yields something joyfully inconceivable, like a monarch butterfly masterfully extracting itself from the confines of its cocoon, bursting forth into unexpected glory.” Gary Zukav4 is a member of the Gary Zukav4 group. “It is the crystal’s life, the flake’s architect, the frost’s fire, and the sunbeam’s soul.” There’s a lot of it in the crisp winter air.” — William S. Burroughs5. “Winter is the most conducive to the great art of dormancy of all the seasons.” This skill necessitates an understanding of semi-consciousness: the lovely and necessary prelude to sleep – a special joy in and of itself that is all too frequently overlooked, undervalued, or scorned.” Michael Leunig6 is a writer. “Winter and fall are my favorite seasons because you can sense the landscape’s bones. Something lurks behind it; the entire tale is hidden.” Andrew Wyeth7 is a writer who lives in the United States. “People’s lives are rather frantic during the spring and summer, but when autumn and winter arrive, you can’t help but reflect on the year that was, and perhaps look forward to the year that is approaching.” Enya8 is a character in the video game Enya8. “The stars appear to have reignited their fires in the winter, the moon achieves a broader triumph, and the heavens take on a new face. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.