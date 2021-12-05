Winter habits to be concerned about, since they could indicate a significant issue disorder.

As the sun sets earlier in the day each winter, so do many people’s moods in the United Kingdom.

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), popularly known as the “winter blues,” is a depressive-like disorder that affects about 3% of the population at some point in their lives.

SAD, which is often linked to a lack of sunlight, usually begins in the autumn or winter and subsides as the world awakens in the spring.

While people’s moods may be affected by the shorter, darker days, some will have a significant impact on their capacity to function on a daily basis.

It affects around three times more women than men, and it affects fewer children and elderly adults.

SAD may exacerbate existing mental health issues, making it more difficult to cope at a time when it is more difficult to exercise, socialize, and do other things that keep our minds healthy.

As the year draws to a close, it’s important to keep an eye on your mental health and take care of both your mind and body.

Here are some SAD symptoms to be aware of:

a bad mood that persistsa loss of enjoyment or interest in typical everyday activities

concentration problems

Feeling irritableDepression, remorse, and a sense of worthlessness

a poor sense of self-worthtearfulness

feeling tense or worrieda sex drive/interest in sex or physical contact reduced/loss of interest in sex or physical interaction a lack of energy/feeling drowsy during the daysa lack of sociability/not wanting to see peoplea lack of energy/feeling sleepy during the days suicidal thoughts Sleep issues include sleeping more or less than usual, having trouble falling or staying asleep, and having trouble waking up. alterations in appetite – Some people become more hungry, seek additional snacks, or crave high-carbohydrate foods. Talking treatments and antidepressant drugs are only a few options for managing the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder.

According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), SAD should be treated similarly to other types of depression.

Cognitive behavioral therapy has been found to assist people with depression shift painful thought patterns and harmful behaviors.

