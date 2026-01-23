Winter Coats to Fit Every Style and Budget

As winter tightens its grip, the quest for the perfect coat is upon us. Gone are the carefree days of summer wardrobes, and the grey skies often leave us searching for something warm to cover up our daily outfits. But fear not—this season’s coat trends offer plenty of options to brighten up even the bleakest days. From high-end luxury designs to budget-friendly picks, there’s a coat out there to suit every style and budget.

Top Winter Coat Trends

The autumn/winter 2025 catwalks have given us plenty of inspiration, with a focus on bold textures, playful designs, and dramatic shapes. Charlotte Simone has captured attention with its shaggy, limited-edition coats, while Rixo has incorporated whimsy into its outerwear, offering velvet coats with delicate embroidery and lace details. If you’re feeling bold, opt for a coat in a striking color like red or indigo, or go for a tactile statement in glossy patent or faux fur finishes.

For those looking for something practical yet stylish, single-breasted coats are a strong choice this season. These coats maintain a clean structure and can easily pair with a variety of outfits. While black and dark grey remain popular choices, deep brown has emerged as a versatile neutral that can complement any look. As always, fit is crucial—opt for a well-tailored coat that suits your frame, whether you prefer oversized styles or more fitted options. Cos is known for offering excellent wool options, while Parisian label Nour Hammour delivers artful leather and shearling coats designed to last for years.

Here are the key coat trends to consider this winter:

Hit the Floor

This season, longer is definitely better. Designers such as Calvin Klein, Prada, and Simone Rocha have all embraced ankle-grazing coats that add drama to any outfit. Sophia Richie Grainge recently wore a billowing SRG coat paired with tights and heels, setting the bar for chic winter fashion. If you’re after a more city-ready version,