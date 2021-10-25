Winning National Lottery numbers on Monday, October 25. SET FOR LIFE RESULTS LIVE: Winning National Lottery numbers on Monday, October 25.

The results of the National Lottery’s Set For Life game on Monday will be published soon. One lucky winner might be in with a chance of winning the £10,000 monthly prize for the next 30 years, totaling £3.6 million. Consider how different your life would be if you were the lucky winner. With so much money arriving in your bank account every month, you could retire, buy a new home, pay off all your debts, and plan a once-in-a-lifetime post-lockdown vacation. Every Monday and Thursday, the Set For Life game costs £1.50 per line and is drawn. Players must select five major numbers ranging from 1 to 47, as well as one Life Ball ranging from 1 to 10. The second reward is a year’s worth of £10,000 every month. The results from tonight are listed below.