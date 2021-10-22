Winners of the EuroMillions lottery are being urged to claim their £1 million prize before it is too late.

In Merseyside, two unclaimed National Lottery tickets for £1 million each were purchased.

EuroMillions participants have a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket automatically.

For the draw on September 7, 2021, the first winning EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker ticket was purchased in Liverpool.

MWSJ01166 was the winning code, and the lucky ticket holder has until March 6, 2022 to claim the prize.

On September 14, 2021, a winning ticket was also purchased in St Helens.

ZZST95795 was the winning code, and the ticket holder has until March 13, 2022 to claim the prize.

The National Lottery website currently offers 11 prizes that have yet to be claimed or authenticated and paid out.

It’s worth going through your old tickets one last time and seeking for a missing EuroMillions ticket.

In accordance with government instructions, you can check your tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app, and you can buy or check your tickets in retail.

When you play online through the website or app, your ticket is reviewed, and you will receive an email notification if you win a prize.

You may also use the National Lottery app to see if you’re a winner by scanning your retail tickets.

Call the National Lottery Line at 0333 234 5050 to claim your prize if you have the winning ticket.

If a valid claim is not made within 180 days of the draw date (about six months), the prize and any interest earned will be donated to National Lottery Projects throughout the UK.