Windsurfer rescued from high tide and severe winds.

After being stuck in hazardous winds and tides, a windsurfer was rescued by a lifeboat.

The event was reported by a member of the public at 11.45pm at West Kirby, barely 30 minutes before today’s 9.5m tides came in.

With the help of the person who reported the event, the volunteer crew of West Kirby RNLI Lifeboat was able to locate the windsurfer.

Initially, two windsurfers were said to be struggling owing to the sea and wind conditions.

At the time, winds gusted to 30 mph, with one of the highest tides of the year.

The other windsurfer made it back to shore alone, while the second was handed over to the waiting local HM coastguard squad.

“I’ve never been more delighted to see a lifeboat in my life,” the rescued windsurfer remarked. With a hurting leg and shoulders, I was exhausted. “Thank you very much.” ‘We would like to thank the member of the public for calling 999 and advising the Coastguard of the issue,’ said Ed Rowland, West Kirby RNLI Deputy Launch Authority. Even the most prepared and experienced people can get themselves into danger.

“The sea may be extremely unpredictable, especially under high-wind situations.”