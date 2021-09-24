Willie Garson’s Cause Of Death Was Revealed Days After His Death On The Set Of “Sex And The City”

According to his obituary, Willie Garson died of cancer.

Garson passed away on Tuesday afternoon, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was 57 years old at the time.

At the time of his death, the late actor’s family did not announce the cause of his death. However, previous to his death, he was said to have battled cancer.

His family verified his cancer battle in his obituary, which was published days after he died.

His cause of death was pancreatic cancer, according to his obituary.

Nathen Garson, Garson’s son, paid tribute to him on Instagram. Nathen was adopted by Garson in 2010. Nathen was just 7 years old when they met at an adoption expo in Los Angeles in 2008.

“I adore you, papa,” she says. Rest in Peace, and I’m grateful you were able to share all of your trips with me and accomplish so much. Nathen wrote, “I’m really proud of you.”

Garson’s 20-year-old son expressed his affection for his father while also admitting that he had to say goodbye. “I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be there for me.” He went on to say that he’s relieved his father can now rest in peace.

“You were always the roughest, funniest, and smartest person I’ve ever met. I’m grateful you expressed your feelings with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it,” Nathen concluded his tribute.

Garson previously stated in an interview with People that he didn’t care if he married or not, all he wanted was a child. When he saw Nathen at the adoption fair, he knew that he was meant to be his child.

“I was like, ‘That’s my kid,’” he told the outlet. “I knew it at the time.”

Garson was best known for his role in “Sex and the City” as Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s (Jessica Sarah Parker) best male friend. Throughout the show’s six-year run, he was a fan favorite. Garson is also part of the upcoming reboot “And Just Like That.”

After learning of his death, his “Sex and the City” co-stars paid tribute to him.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him,” Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes in the series, wrote on Twitter. “He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always.”

Kristin Davis, who portrays Charlotte York in the original series and spinoff films,. Washington Newsday Brief News.