Willie Garson, star of ‘Sex and the City,’ has died, and his co-stars have paid tribute to him.

According to reports, Willie Garson died after a brief illness.

The actor passed away on Tuesday afternoon, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 57 years old at the time.

Garson was said to have battled cancer before his death, but this has not been confirmed.

In HBO’s “Sex and the City” spinoff movies, he played Stanford Blatch, Sarah Jessica Parker’s on-screen best buddy. He’ll also appear in the upcoming reboot “And Just Like That,” according to People.

The late actor was previously pictured on the New York set of the spinoff with Carrie Bradshaw, who plays Parker’s on-screen wife, and Mario Cantone, who plays Anthony Marentino, who plays his on-screen husband. Following Garson’s death, numerous of his co-stars paid tribute to him on social media.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better TV partner. With a snapshot of the late actor on Instagram, Cantone said, “I’m saddened and absolutely overwhelmed with sadness.” “All of us will be taken away from us very soon. Willie, you were a gift from the Gods. “Relax…I adore you.”

Garson was also honored by Cynthia Nixon. She posted a snapshot of the two of them on Twitter with a touching remark.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of @WillieGarson. “We all cherished working with him and loved him,” she stated. “On-screen and off, he was inexhaustibly amusing. He was a beacon of light, camaraderie, and showbiz knowledge. He was always a consummate professional.”

Matt Bomer, his “White Collar” co-star, also shared an emotional Instagram post. He shared a number of images he took with Garson and wrote a lengthy text about how much the latter influenced his life.

“Willie. I’m not sure what you’re talking about. And it’s not right,” he added. “You taught me so much about courage, resilience, and love over the last year. I still can’t imagine a world without you in it, where I won’t be able to call you when I need to laugh or be inspired. When we said our goodbyes, the last thing you did was take off your mask (which I despise), grin, and wink at me.”

Garson was someone who “lifted me up, made me better, and always, always made me smile,” according to Bomer. He also made it clear that the “White Collar” family was always there for him and each other.

"I adore you, Willie Garson.

