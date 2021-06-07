William Zabka Names One Film He Wishes He Could Remake, and It Is not ‘The Karate Kid’

Between The Karate Kid and the television series Cobra Kai, William Zabka appeared in a spate of ’80s classic comedy. He was frequently cast as the bully in films such as Just One of the Guys and Back to School. Zabka also appeared in European Vacation as Audrey’s (Dana Hill) inattentive boyfriend. Zabka recently stated in an interview that there is one film he wishes he could revisit, and it is not The Karate Kid.

On May 31, Zabka appeared as a guest on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. They spoke about Zabka’s entire career, not just his roles in The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai. This is the film Zabka want to relive.

Making this film was the most enjoyable experience for William Zabka.

Zabka praises all of his films, but he singles out Back to School. Rodney Dangerfield stars as a wealthy businessman who attends college with his son Jason (Keith Gordon). Zabka portrays a diving champion who is Jason’s primary adversary.

“If I had to redo anything today, any project, it would be Back to School,” Zabka explained to Maron. “It was the best time of my life. That film accurately depicted what occurred off camera. We had a great time. It was a celebration. We all walked around in the frat houses in town, went to the Comedy Store and watched Rodney, Sam Kinison. It was a great time. It was an enjoyable set.”

William Zabka inquired of his mentor whether he should pursue a career in ‘Back to School.’

Back to School was an excellent experience, but after three bully or antagonist parts, Zabka was unsure whether he should take another. He was already on The Equalizer at the time, with Edward Woodward portraying his son.

"I remember asking Edward Woodward his opinion because I'm like this'll be the third d*ck I'm…