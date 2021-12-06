Willem Dafoe Reveals Why He Rejected the Green Goblin’s Role in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ [Watch].

Willem Dafoe has revealed that he will reprise his role as the renowned villain Green Goblin in the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which will be released next week.

When the 66-year-old actor initially heard about the part, he felt it was “quite nutty.”

The actor, though, felt it was a “decent solution” after chatting with director Jon Watts.

In an interview uploaded on Spider-official Man’s YouTube channel on Sunday, Dafoe stated, “It was truly the pitch.” “And, like Jamie, I’m familiar with Amy’s background. She walked me through everything, and then Jon, the director, proposed the entire concept to me before I even read the script, and it sounded like a lot of fun and a wonderful solution.” “And then, as we got farther into it,” the actor continued, “I enjoyed the concept of returning to something familiar but different.”

The interview also included Alfred Molina, who plays Doctor Otto Octavius in the highly anticipated Marvel film, and Jamie Foxx, who plays Electro.

When Dafoe said it was “the idea” that prompted him to return, Molina remarked, “For me, it’s all about the money,” which made the other two actors chuckle.

In addition, Molina stated that the material presented to him was “great.” However, as he was revisiting the part after 17 years, he was concerned about his appearance.

“When the notion was initially proposed, my first thought was, ‘Wait a minute, I’m 17 years older, I’ve got chins, I’ve got wrinkles,’ you know what I mean,” Molina stated. “Wait a minute, they’ve got the technology, this isn’t going to be a problem,” I realized. Foxx expressed his delight at seeing his blue ensemble in the film. He stated that he was unconcerned about anything else.

On December 17, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be released exclusively in theaters. Zendaya, Dafoe, Tom Hardy, Marisa Tomei, Molina, and Angourie Rice all star in the highly anticipated film.