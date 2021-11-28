Will William and Kate accompany Harry and Meghan to the United States? Why an expert thinks it’s improbable.

A royal expert has claimed that royal fans hoping to see Kate Middleton and Prince William reunite with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the United States next year may be disappointed.

During the inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony in London in October, Prince William confirmed that his environmental initiative will hold its second annual awards ceremony in the United States in 2022. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would be making their first trip to the United States since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working members of the royal family and moved to the former actress’ own nation.

According to Us Weekly, British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti, a Sky News pundit and contributor to The Spectator, believes the future king and queen consort will stay with Prince Harry and Markle at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s house in Montecito, California, during their visit.

Regardless of whether Prince Harry and Markle extend an offer to his brother and Duchess Kate to stay at their house, he revealed why a reunion for the “Fab Four” may not work.

Sacerdoti told the newspaper earlier this week, “It’s like so many of these things — it’s a lose-lose situation.” “It appears petty and rude if they are invited and decline. And if they aren’t invited, it appears that the other party is being petty and spiteful. And it seems like a poor idea if they accept such an invitation and something goes horribly wrong. I’m not sure how this will work out.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s planned visit to the United States will be their first to the country since 2014. Both Prince William and Kate Middleton, 39, were in the country recently for a short official visit to New York.

After completing their final engagement as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry, 37, and Markle, 40, relocated to California in March 2020.

Prince William and Middleton’s alleged “frosty treatment” of the Sussexes during the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London made headlines during their penultimate engagement together. Since then, the four royals have not publicly reunited.

In April, Prince Harry traveled to his homeland for Prince Philip's burial without his wife, who was significantly pregnant with their second child, Lilibet, who is now five months old. He was caught on camera conversing with a friend.