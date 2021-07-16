Will the second season of ‘Dragon Ball Super’ be announced during [email protected] 2021?

Son Goku’s Ultra Instinct form was achieved at the end of “Dragon Ball Super,” but instead of a sequel, the team behind the smash animation developed the blockbuster film “Dragon Ball Super: Broly.” Fans believe that a sequel to the hit anime series will be announced during this year’s [email protected] 2021, which will have a “Dragon Ball Super” panel.

On July 23, a panel discussion about “Dragon Ball Super” will begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Masako Nozawa, Goku’s voice actress, will be on the panel, as will Akio Iyoku, the head of the “Dragon Ball” Shueisha Team, and Norihiro Hayashida, the producer of a new “Dragon Ball” film.

The panelists will discuss the upcoming “Dragon Super” film, which is set to hit theaters in 2022. They’ll also provide “all the latest news” and “some behind-the-scenes look into what the production has been like!” A “special live performance from the one-and-only Hironobu Kageyama!” will also be offered to viewers.

Unfortunately, no information about the anime series’ second season will be available at the event. All of the publicity for the next show appears to be focused on the impending “Dragon Ball Super” film, with no mention of the anime or its sequel.

Last week, the official Twitter account for the “Dragon Ball” website provided some interesting facts regarding the impending panel discussion, including the announcement that a “New Movie Announcement Panel Discussion [is]Also Confirmed!”

Premium Bandai is also releasing event-exclusive figures for this year’s [email protected] 2021. This is in honor of the new “Dragon Ball Super” film’s announcement. Premium Bandai will release four special figures and three pedestal designs for the event, making it the official Bandai store in the United States. Nappa, Super Saiyan God Son Goku, Whis, and Beerus, the god of destruction, are among the characters. Starting July 22, these commemorative figurines will be available for pre-order at the Premium Bandai Store.