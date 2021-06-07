Will the Queen Visit America to Meet Lilibet Diana, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Newborn?

The news of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s new daughter, Lilibet Diana, has royal fans buzzing. When a British royal baby is born, Queen Elizabeth II is usually one of the first to visit him or her. Will Elizabeth visit to visit her new granddaughter now that Harry and Meghan have moved to the United States?

Lilibet Diana was born.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an announcement about their new baby on Sunday.

The statement stated, “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.”

The significance of Lili’s name was addressed in the statement.

“Lili was delivered in the trusted care of the doctors and staff of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds and 11 ounces. Both mother and kid are doing well and settling in at home, according to the statement. “Her Majesty The Queen’s family nickname is Lilibet, and Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen. Diana was chosen as her middle name in honor of her late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

“This is the couple’s second child; Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, their two-year-old son, is the couple’s first. As they enjoy this unique time as a family, the Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers,” the message said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the proud parents of Lilibet Diana! The news has delighted the Queen, the Prince of Wales, and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild is Lilibet. pic.twitter.com/dGVeRpd3pK

June 6, 2021 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily)

Will the Queen visit the United States?

Queen Elizabeth does not visit the United States very often. When the queen last visited the White House… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.