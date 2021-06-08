Will the Pop-Punk Band All Time Low Tour in 2021?

Breakthrough, breakthrough! All Time Low fans, take note: the band will go on tour this summer. Many music aficionados are looking forward to seeing a live performance after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Find out when All Time Low will be on the road in the near future.

All Time Low has a new album out.

Wake Up, Sunshine, the pop-punk band’s eighth studio album, was released in the summer of 2020. In March 2021, All Time Low released a new single, “Once In a Lifetime,” to the delight of their fans.

The band’s lead singer told Substream Magazine, “‘Once In A Lifetime’ is a song about loss and dealing with loss, facing hard realities, and coming out the other side stronger for it.” “We composed this song in darker times, in a world that was still sleeping at the wheel, leaving us all relearning how to navigate the unknown roads ahead, yet the overall theme has an optimistic undertone.”

Throughout the summer and fall months this year, All Time Low will perform “Once In a Lifetime” and other songs at their shows.

Summer 2021 tour dates for All Time Low

All Time Low will perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago on July 29, 2021, according to their website. In 2021, All Time Low will headline the rescheduled Sad Summer Fest.

Beginning in August 2021, the band will tour alongside The Story So Far, The Maine, Movements, Grayscale, and Destroy Boys. Check the Sad Summer Fest webpage for tour dates in your region.

— June 4, 2021, All Time Low (@AllTimeLow)