Will Taylor’s 20-year career in Emmerdale and where viewers will recognize him.

Will Taylor may be currently seducing Kim Tate on Emmerdale, but Dean Andrews, who plays him, appeared unrecognizable in a series of vintage photos.

Dean has been in Emmerdale since 2019, but his performance as Ray Carling in Ashes To Ashes is maybe his most well-known.

In 2001, he made his acting debut in Ken Loach’s film The Navigators, before starring in Emmerdale’s rival EastEnders.

He appeared in a spinoff about Ricky and Bianca and played a character named Dean in one episode.

Dean then appeared in the TV shows Buried and Between the Sheets in 2003.

According to the Mirror, Dean had a very busy year in 2004, starring in various TV series, including Casualty, Blue Murder, and a film called My Summer of Love.

The following few years brought abundant of employment, with a role in Shameless and then the character of Ray Carling in the popular BBC series Life on Mars.

Last year, Dean hinted that Life on Mars would be making a comeback, and that fresh episodes for a third series were now being written.

The famous BBC comedy, which also starred John Simm and Philip Glenister, ceased after its second series in 2007 – yet it was never cancelled.

“There’s a very, very good likelihood of that happening,” Dean stated during an interview on This Morning in 2020.

“Writers Matt Graham and Ashley Pharoah are working on four or five new episodes, as well as reuniting everyone who wants to return.”

“I believe Phil and John, Daniel Mays, and myself are all really enthused about it, and they’re hoping that everyone wants to come back, and they want to set the tale in the 1970s, 1980s, and now.”

“All I have to do now is try to plead Emmerdale if they still want me at some time in my life.”

Dean joined Emmerdale in 2019 and has played Will, a former drug dealer, in some rather big storylines.

However, he no longer sports the mullet that he wore many years ago