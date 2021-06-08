Will Tariq Perish in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Power may have concluded after six seasons, but the acclaimed drama series’ myriad spinoffs ensure that it will not die any time soon. Power Book II: Ghost picks up just where the first series left off, but with a new protagonist at the core of the story. Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) is trying to move on after killing his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), in cold blood.

Tasha (Naturi Naughton), Tariq’s mother, has been blamed for Ghost’s death, but Tariq refuses to let his mother give up her life for him. As a result, he embarks on a mission to establish his mother’s innocence while balancing his employment as a college student and supporting his family by selling narcotics.

The first season of Power Book II: Ghost has been aired, however the second season is now under production. In fact, Power creator Courtney A. Kemp has stated that the program has large, long-term intentions, and one indication suggests that Tariq may die in the end.

Michael Rainey Jr. had no idea he’d be in the sequel to ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

Rainey has been a part of the Power Universe since he was 12 years old. Tariq was first only a bystander in his parents’ conflict. Tariq became a more significant role as the story continued and he entered his teen years. When he uncovered his father’s clandestine life as a drug lord and his involvement with FBI Agent Angela Valdez, things took a turn for the worst (Lela Loren).

Rainey never imagined he'd be in charge of his own spinoff series. Rainey told Ash London Live via Express, "We were in the middle of filming season six, I forget which episode it was, but [producer]50 Cent had just walked up on set one day." "He was just standing there talking to everyone, and then he walked over to me and pulled me to the side, where we talked. He was all like,…