Will Takemichi’s One-Man Resolve Cause Him To Break Up With Hina? ‘Tokyo Revengers’ 236: Will Takemichi’s One-Man Resolve Cause Him To Break Up With Hina?

Takemichi’s next moves in his one-man mission will be shown in “Tokyo Revengers” 236 and some fans fear that this would include him breaking up with Hinata, his true love.

“Just Be Yourself” was the title of a recent episode of Ken Wakui’s “Tokyo Revengers,” which transported viewers to the hospital where Takemichi was being held. It’s been a week since the deadly Three Deities War ended, and the time traveler is still recuperating.

His classmates paid him a visit, but he eventually left and entrusted him to Hina, his girlfriend. Later, former Tokyo Manji gang members arrived, and Peh Yan expressed his sympathies to the grieving hero.

Angry apologized for not knowing what was going on at the time, and Hakkai added that they had heard of Takemichi’s unselfish act of caring for Draken. After everything, Smiley commented that Takemichi must be in anguish right now, while Hayashi held his hand and reassured him that he can always trust on them and that they will always be there for him.

Takemichi, on the other hand, appears to have made up his mind to save everyone on his own, and although thanking his friends, he also assured them that he was alright. Hina appeared and told him that his pals had been paying him visits even while he was unconscious.

Because Takemichi returned, all of his buddies were involved, Takemichi informed Hina. He also claimed that they were upset due of his selfishness, so he decided to resolve things on his own.

He also informed his girlfriend that she could return home because he was alright. Hina, on the other hand, knows better and held the time traveler, telling him to “cry it all out.” Takemichi sobbed, and Hina comforted him by telling him that he only has to cry when he is in agony. Some fans believe Takemichi may make a move that would further harm him due to his anguish and pain over his failure to save Mikey and Draken’s death.

“Tokyo Revengers” 236 might depict the grieving hero completing his one-man mission by breaking up with his lover Hina, ensuring that his actions do not endanger his loved ones. The time traveler might journey into the future to see if he can undo the events of the current history.

