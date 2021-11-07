Will Smith Opens Up About His ‘Spectacular’ Sex Life and His Unconventional Marriage To Jada Pinkett Smith.

As he promotes his upcoming autobiography, “Will,” Will Smith is opening up about his early relationship with his now-wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

On the most recent episode of Apple TV+’s “The Oprah Conversation,” the “Men in Black” star appeared with Oprah Winfrey, who read an excerpt from his memoir.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Winfrey read, “We drank every day, we had sex numerous times every day for four months.” “I began to wonder if this was a contest.” In any case, there were only two options for me: I was either going to satisfy this woman sexually or I was going to die trying.” Smith described their early days together as “amazing” to Winfrey. After his divorce from his first wife, Sheree Zampino, in 1995, he and Jada began dating and married two years later.

The 53-year-old actor claims that he and his wife still enjoy chatting to each other and that their discussions can linger for hours at a time. Their “capacity to work through challenges,” according to Smith, is one of the main reasons they’ve been able to keep their marriage intact.

“I’ve never met another individual with whom I’ve had a more pleasant and fruitful conversation than Jada,” Smith continued.

Last year, August Alsina claimed to have had an affair with Jada while claiming that she and her husband were in a “open relationship,” which aroused some concerns. Later, the actress admitted to having an affair with Alsina, referring to it as a “entanglement.” Smith recently admitted that he, too, had been unfaithful.

Smith and Jada never had a typical marriage after marrying in 1997, instead opting for a partnership based on “friendship rather marital captivity.” They even spent some time apart at one point.

“We were never officially divorced,” the star admitted to Winfrey.

Jada’s 40th birthday in 2011 was the turning point, according to Smith. He had spent three years arranging a lavish party, and she despised it all.

They understood, according to Smith, that the notion that they could make each other happy was a "dream mirage." So, rather than "demanding the other person fill our empty cup," they agreed to pursue their own pleasure and return to their "already wonderful" relationship. Smith continued, "We just concluded that you have to figure out how to be happy." "From my perspective, it was a little bit more acrimonious.."