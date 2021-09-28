Will Smith Explains Why He Refused To Act In Slavery Films: “I Always Wanted To Be A Superhero.”

Will Smith recently disclosed the reason for his aversion to slavery films while discussing his illustrious career in Hollywood and the diverse parts he has played over the years.

Smith told GQ on Monday, “I’ve always avoided producing films about slavery.” “I didn’t want to depict Black people in that way in the beginning of my career… “I dreamed of becoming a superhero.”

The 53-year-old actor went on to say that he wanted to perform roles that would be offered to actors such as Tom Cruise. He continued, “I wanted to depict Black greatness with my white peers.” “I wanted to play parts that Tom Cruise would do.”

In 2012, Smith was offered Quentin Tarantino’s hit film “Django Unchained.” However, the actor declined the part.

“And Django was the first person who came to mind. “However, I didn’t want to make a vengeance picture about slavery,” the actor told the publication.

This isn’t the first time the actor has mentioned declining Django’s role. “It was about the creative direction of the story,” the star of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” said in 2015.

He added that the narrative and concept of the film sounded ideal to him, but that he and Quentin “couldn’t see eye to eye.” I wanted to develop the greatest love tale ever witnessed by African-Americans.”

During the most recent interview, the actor also went “undercover on the internet,” answering fans’ queries through a new account created by the outlet.

The actor built accounts on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, Wikipedia, and Quora for the video. He responded to numerous remarks on social media platforms by describing the contents in the video.

He answered questions on his education, exchanging major roles in “Men In Black” and “The Matrix,” his favorite book, and so on.

Smith’s next acting role will be in the TV series “This Joka.” He is currently filming “Emancipation,” an action thriller written by William N. Collage. Ben Foster, Mustafa Shakir, and Charmaine Bingwa will all star in Antoine Fuqua’s film.

He will also appear in films such as “The Council,” “Fast and Furious,” “Bad Boys 4,” and “Bright 2.”