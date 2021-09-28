Will Smith Discusses His Open Marriage With Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will Smith has finally addressed allegations about his open marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith, claiming that the couple has “given each other trust and freedom” because the relationship “can’t be a prison” for them.

“Jada was never a believer in traditional marriage… Jada has relatives with whom she had an unusual bond. So she grew up in a totally different way than I did,” Will explained in an interview with GQ magazine. “There were lengthy talks about what constitutes relational excellence… And we chose monogamy for the majority of our relationship, rather than thinking of it as the only form of marital perfection.”

However, the star of “Pursuit of Happiness” stated that he does not advise people to follow in his footsteps. “I don’t recommend this path to anyone…. But the experiences that we’ve had, the freedoms that we’ve given each other, and the unwavering support that we’ve given each other, to me, is the ultimate definition of love.”

To protect themselves, the pair chose to go public with their response to musician August Alsina’s comments about his relationship with Jada, according to the 53-year-old.

He stated, “The pursuit of truth is the only way to be happy in this lifetime.” “And we came to the conclusion that authenticity was the liberation from the chains of celebrity and public scrutiny.”

When Jada had her tryst with Alsina in July 2020, the couple discovered they had been secretly separated.

During their “Red Table Talk” episode, Jada said Will, “We did all we could to get away from each other, only to learn that’s not feasible.”

Will then made a joke about supporting his wife despite her “transgressions,” prompting Jada to respond, “I truly don’t see it as a transgression at all.” I learned a lot about myself on that journey, and I was able to confront a lot of inner immaturities and insecurities — and I was able to conduct some very deep healing.”

During Jada’s “Red Table Talk” episode, he also disclosed the reality behind his expression, which spawned millions of memes. “It was midnight, and we were leaving the next day for vacation,” he explained. “No, no, no, guys, I’m not sad,” she said. “I’m f***** drained.”

After dating for a few years, the pair married in December 1997. Their son, Jaden Smith, was born in 1998, and their daughter, Willow Smith, was born in 2000.