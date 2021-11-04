Will Smith Discusses His Father’s Abusive Behavior and Says He Considered Killing Him.

In his upcoming book “Will,” Will Smith discusses his abusive father, Willard Carroll Smith Sr. The actor also admits that he considered killing the old guy because of the suffering he caused his mother, Caroline Bright.

In his memoir, the 53-year-old actor describes his father as a “violent” individual who was present at every game, play, recital, and even movie premiere.

According to People, Smith says in his autobiography, “He was an alcoholic, but he was sober at every premiere of every one of my movies.” “He sat down and listened to every single record.” He went to each and every studio. Every night of my life, the same rigorous perfectionism that terrified his family put food on the table.” Smith then recalls a tense encounter with his father. He claims that when he was nine years old, he witnessed his father punching his mother in the head so hard that she lost consciousness.

He says, “I watched her spit blood.” “Probably more than any other time in my life, that moment in that bedroom defined who I am.” Smith’s parents split in 2000, but the actor remained close to his father and helped him through his illness treatment.

The actor claims that his childhood trauma surfaced one night as he was caring for his father and carrying him from one room to another in a wheelchair.

In his book, he writes, “The passage between the two chambers continues past the top of the stairs.” “I’d always promised myself as a child that I’d one day avenge my mother. I promised myself that when I was big enough, powerful enough, and no longer a coward, I would kill him.” Smith claims he halted at the top of the steps and considered how easily he could “shove him down” and get away with it.

“I shook my head and proceeded to wheel Daddio to the bathroom while the decades of grief, wrath, and resentment coursed then receded,” he wrote.

The actor then goes on to discuss how his childhood tragedy has influenced his adult life and work.

"There has been a subtle thread of apologies to my mother for my inaction that day," he recalls, "inside everything that I have done since then — the prizes and honors, the spotlights and attention, the characters and the laughter." "For letting her down in the heat of the moment. Because you didn't do it.