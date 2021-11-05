Will Smith believes he has ‘failed every woman’ with whom he has interacted.

Will Smith isn’t afraid to speak his mind, whether it’s about his open marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith or his loathing for his father’s abusive behavior. In a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey, the “Bad Boys” star revealed another another stunning fact: he believes he has “failed every woman” with whom he has engaged.

Will Smith, 53, says he wanted to write a biography that exposed the “truth” about him in a new trailer for Apple Tv+’s “The Oprah Conversation: Will Smith.”

“I want to let folks have it,” Smith says in the video, adding, “I’ve carried the notion of failing every woman I interact with for most of my life.”

Winfrey also asks Smith about the day he “lost everything” in the teaser.

“I’m laying on the floor in a detention cell, thinking, ‘What is happening?'” he recounts before adding, “I haven’t talked about that publicly.”

The interview is in favor of Smith’s upcoming memoir, “Will,” which will be released on November 9.

On his Instagram account, the “I Am Legend” star posted a snippet from the conversation in which Winfrey and Smith discuss Smith’s memoir.

“When Oprah says anything, she really means it!” “Are you going to tell me you don’t believe @Oprah?” he asked in the caption.

Smith talked of falling for his “Six Degrees of Separation” co-star Stockard Channing while still married to his first wife, Sheree Zampino, in an excerpt from the book obtained by People.

Smith, 53, writes in his memoir, “Sheree and I were in the first few months of our marriage with a brand-new kid, and I can assume that this experience was disturbing to say the least for Sheree.” “She’d married Will Smith and now she was living with Paul Poitier,” his character’s name in the film says. “To make matters worse, I fell in love with Stockard Channing during the shoot.” Smith and Zampino separated in 1995, and he married his current wife, Jada, two years later.

Smith’s biography also discusses his rough background, his 23-year marriage to Jada, and his journey as a parent to Trey, 29, Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21, according to People.