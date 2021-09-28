Will Season 2 of ‘Squid Game’ get renewed? Rumors of a sequel are addressed by the director.

Netflix’s “Squid Game” is a great hit, and fans are eagerly anticipating a second season due to the cliffhanger finale. Is there, however, a sequel in the works?

The hit Korean survival drama TV series has yet to be formally renewed by the streaming provider. However, many fans are hopeful for a second season, especially given there are still so many issues to be resolved in the program, such as Seong Gi-(Lee hun’s Jung-jae) decision to stay in Korea rather than fly to the United States to see his daughter. Unfortunately, filmmaker Hwang Dong-hyuk has stated that no sequel is currently in the works.

“I don’t have any solid plans for ‘Squid Game 2.'” Just thinking about it is exhausting,” he told Variety. “However, if I were to do it, I would not do it alone.” I’d like to use a writers’ room and have several skilled directors.”

Hwang has no desire to replicate the grueling process of creating “Squid Game.” He did say that for the sequel, which may or may not materialize, he wants a team of writers. Hwang, on the other hand, is known for his solitary techniques, admitting, “I’m not great at teamwork.”

Hwang claims that when he was younger, all he needed to get his creative juices flowing was half a bottle of soju. He took six months to rework the first two episodes of “Squid Game” when he was working on it. He also sought advice from his buddies on how to improve things.

When asked what reasons contributed to the popularity of “Squid Game,” Hwang cited the film’s simplicity and relatable characters.

“I wanted to write a novel that was an allegory or fable about modern capitalist society, something that depicted a fierce competition, similar to the fierce competition that exists in life. However, I wanted to employ characters who we’ve all met in real life,” he remarked. “As a survival game, it is both entertaining and dramatic. The games depicted are quite simple and straightforward. This allows viewers to concentrate on the characters rather than trying to figure out the rules.”

If Season 2 of “Squid Game” is approved and Hwang decides to return, it might have a totally new cast. Gi-hun (Lee), on the other hand, is expected to return. Although he was left for dead after his brother, police detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) may also return. Brief News from Washington Newsday.