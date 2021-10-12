Will Poulter To Play Adam Warlock In James Gunn’s Marvel Film “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3”

Will Poulter will soon be a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to James Gunn.

Poulter will play superhero Adam Warlock in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” according to the director.

“As you know, I frequently debunk false rumors, so… well…

Will Poulter, welcome to the Guardians family “On Twitter, the 55-year-old director wrote. “He’s a fantastic actor and a nice person. In a few weeks, I’ll see you again.” Fans swarmed the comment area with positive responses shortly after the director verified the news.

As one person put it, “James, you’ve done an excellent job with the casting. This guy is the genuine article.” “He truly is something wonderful,” the director said in response. “FINALLY!!!! (squeeeeee)” said actor Clark Gregg. With a raised hands emoji, Gunn reacted to the tweet.

“To be honest, I’ve never liked Adam Warlock and was a little disappointed to see him in the MCU, but with this terrific ensemble (and your fantastic direction), I’m completely sold. fascinating!! “Another Twitter user made the observation.

The 28-year-old actor is presently filming “Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?” a television series based on Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name. He’ll also appear in “Dopesick,” a Hulu original series that premieres this Wednesday.

Poulter will star in “The Score,” a British thriller directed by Malachi Smyth. Johnny Flynn, Naomi Ackie, and Lydia Wilson also star in the film.

Garth Jennings’ “Son of Rambow,” released in 2007, was his first album. Following that, he appeared in films such as “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader” and “Wild Bill.” Most people, however, know him for his performance in Rawson Marshall Thurber’s criminal comedy “We’re the Millers,” which he starred in in 2013.

Earlier this year, Gunn revealed the release date and logo for the highly anticipated Marvel film.

The third installment of “Guardians of the Galaxy” is currently in pre-production and is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023. Dave Bautista, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Zoe Saldana, and Bradley Cooper also star in the film.