Will Poulter Reacts to His Casting As Adam Warlock in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Will Poulter thanked James Gunn, the director of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” on Twitter for casting him as Marvel superhero Adam Warlock.

“Thank you so much, James. It’s a true honor to take on this role and collaborate with you “On Tuesday, he responded to Gunn’s post. “I’m quite eager to get started.” Poulter will soon be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Adam Warlock in the upcoming episode of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie, the 55-year-old filmmaker said through Twitter Monday.

Gunn went on to laud the 28-year-old actor, writing, “He’s a fantastic actor and a beautiful person. In a few weeks, I’ll see you again.” Many fans have expressed their delight at the casting selection once the director acknowledged it.

“One of the fans wrote,” one of the fans said “James, you’ve done an excellent job with the casting. “This guy is the real deal,” the director said, adding, “He is just remarkable.”” Gunn revealed the release date and logo for the highly anticipated film earlier this year.

The first installment of “Guardians of the Galaxy” was published in 2014. The sequel to the sci-fi action film was released three years later, in 2017.

The third installment of “Guardians of the Galaxy” is now in pre-production and is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023. Dave Bautista, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Zoe Saldana, and Bradley Cooper feature in the film.

After “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “The Marvels,” the third episode of the film will be the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Four’s tenth release.

Poulter is presently working on a TV series based on Agatha Christie's novel "Why Didn't They Ask Evans?" He'll also appear in "Dopesick," a new Hulu series that will premiere on Wednesday.

Gunn, on the other hand, is now filming the TV series “Peacemaker,” which is set to premiere in January of next year. Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, John Cena, and Freddie Stroma star in the series.

In addition, “The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special,” which is currently in pre-production, will be released by the filmmaker.