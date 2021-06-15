Will Naturi Naughton Get Her Own Tasha Spinoff on ‘Power’?

Tasha St. Patrick, played by Naturi Naughton, has been a pivotal figure in the Power Universe since the show first aired in 2014. Tasha St. Patrick, a mother and wife, was a life-or-death lady for her husband James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick). She was well aware of his existence as a drug lord and was willing to go to any length to ensure his success while keeping her family safe.

Tasha, on the other hand, never fully comprehended Ghost’s objectives or desire to go legal. Tasha became progressively separated from her husband after he reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Angela (Lela Loren), to the point where the two eventually hated each other. It didn’t help that Ghost’s decisions had a direct influence on their family, resulting in the loss of their daughter Raina (Donshea Hopkins) and the hatred of their son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.).

Power Book II: Ghost starred Naughton as well. She was imprisoned for much of the first season after being accused of murdering Ghost. She was finally acquitted. But what is Tasha’s next step?

In ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ what happened to Tasha?

Tasha is accused of murdering her estranged husband, Ghost, in the Power series finale. Tasha is imprisoned for murdering her son Tariq, who was the one who actually pulled the trigger. FBI Agent Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson), who has been chasing the St. Patricks and their business associate Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) for years, throws everything he can at Tasha in the hopes of making the allegations stick.

Tariq and Tasha’s stealth defense attorney Davis Maclean (Clifford “Method Man” Smith) outsmart him. Tasha has adversaries, even if she gets her freedom at the end of the first season of Power Book II: Ghost. Having murdered her best friend Keshia (La La Anthony), who was also in a relationship with Tommy at the time, the diabolical drug kingpin returns for his revenge.

At the end of the season, Tariq forces his mother to take his youngest sister and grandmother into the… This is a condensed version of the narrative. Hope you enjoyed.