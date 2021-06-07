Will Michael Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo Make a Comeback on ‘NCIS’?

NCIS: Hawai’i is the next addition to the NCIS world, and CBS has granted it a direct-to-series order. The news triggered a flurry of fan speculation about who they’d like to see in the upcoming spinoff. The reappearance of Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David was the most popular.

However, the network chose a different path. Instead of recasting familiar characters, Vanessa Lachey was cast as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant. But that doesn’t rule out the possibility of Tony and/or Ziva appearing in the main series.

Here’s what Weatherly has stated regarding the potential of a comeback.