Will Kirk’s family home in The Repair Shop, which he shares with his doctor wife.

Will Kirk made a name for himself after appearing on the BBC’s The Repair Shop.

According to The Mirror, the 36-year-old is part of a team of skilled furniture restorers who assist people and families bring lost treasures back to life.

He’ll be competing against major stars like Katie Price, Duncan James, Megan McKenna, Kem Cetinay, and Joe Swash on this year’s Celebrity Masterchef.

He wrote on his Instagram account, ” “I’m giving up my chisel and saw in favor of pots and pans. I’m very looking forward to competing in this year’s @masterchefuk.” And Will’s life is currently fairly wonderful, especially after he celebrated his wedding earlier this year.

The young TV celebrity married his medical fiancée Polly at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester, with some lovely wedding images in the picturesque Cotswolds village of Bibury.

“The best day of my life,” he captioned a photo of the joyful couple heading down the aisle, a year after their original wedding was postponed due to coronavirus.

“I was lucky enough to have some of the Repair Shop family there to celebrate my wedding day,” he captioned a photo of himself and his Repair Shop pals.

“Aren’t they a clever bunch,” she said, beaming emoji-style.

In Wandsworth, South London, the newlywed Antique Furniture Restoration graduate lives with his wife in a modern flat.

Will also has a good eye for interior design, as evidenced by the flat’s contemporary décor, having helped reignite the nation’s love of DIY.

Will has no qualms about showing off his home life in the capital, as evidenced by the photos.

Will sits behind a giant yucca plant, smiling and playing an acoustic guitar.

Will’s living area has sleek wooden floors and a comfortable grey sofa, as well as some fashionable artwork on the nearby wall.

Will also has a mischievous grin on his face as he celebrates his birthday with three cup-cakes and candles on a wooden table.

“Summary ends,” Will says as he cradles an adorable dog in his arms.