Will He Ever See Harrison Again on ‘Dexter’?

The launch of the Dexter comeback is only a few months away, with the show set to screen in the fall of 2021. Michael C. Hall will reprise his role as the former blood spatter analyst/serial killer, but no other major characters have been confirmed to return.

That raises issues about his ties with some cast members, particularly his son, Harrison, whom he abandoned in the Dexter series finale. Will Dexter ever see Harrison again, for example?

Revisiting what happened to Harrison in ‘Dexter’

Dexter was ready to go with Harrison and his girlfriend, Hannah McKay, by the end of the show. However, his ambitions were put on hold when his sister, Debra Morgan, was shot in the head. Dexter was filled with regret and sorrow after she died as a result of the procedure.

Dexter chose not to meet Harrison and Hannah in Argentina as planned after realizing he had hurt everyone he had ever loved. Instead, he took his boat out to sea, pretended to drown, and fled to Oregon for self-imposed exile. He was last spotted working as a lumberjack in a boring job.

Will the Revival of ‘Dexter’ Include the Alternate Ending?

Is Harrison in Season 9 of ‘Dexter’?

There has been no official word on whether Harrison will appear in the revival since it was announced. When Massachusetts news website The Republican published a photo of a lady identified as Yvonne Strahovski (Hannah McKay) on the set, fans assumed he’d be back. The woman, however, was not Strahovski, according to her attorneys. In a later interview, Strahovski stated that she had not been asked back.

To be honest, Dexter appears to be on his own in the remake, which takes place ten years later.

The character is currently shown in the revival… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.