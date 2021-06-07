Will Ferrell’s USC Degree Is One That Many Are Unaware Exists

Will Ferrell is a household figure in comedy, having starred in films such as Old School, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and Get Hard. Ferrell, who first gained prominence in the 1990s as a cast member of the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live, has always been a fan favorite, not just for his comedy, but also for his uncomplicated personal life. Ferrell, a hardworking superstar who rarely speaks ill of others, was honored by his alma mater in 2017 with a very unusual honorary degree.

What college did Will Ferrell attend?

Ferrell was born in 1967 in California. Ferrell was a good-natured youngster, raised by a mother who worked as a teacher and a father who made his money as a musician and comedian — and even after his parents split when he was eight years old, he was able to make the most of the situation.

Ferrell became involved in athletics during high school, participating in football and soccer while also serving on the student council. Ferrell learned early on that he has the capacity to make others laugh, and he polished his skills in physical comedy.

Ferrell attended the University of Southern California following high school. In 1990, he earned a B.A. in sports information after studying broadcasting. Ferrell, however, was never motivated to pursue a career in television following graduation, opting instead to relocate to Los Angeles in order to pursue a career in comedy.

Will Ferrell first gained notoriety in the 1990s.

Ferrell spent several years in Los Angeles attempting unsuccessfully to get into the comedy business. He joined the famed comic troupe The Groundlings and landed minor roles on various television shows, but he never landed roles that allowed audiences to appreciate how truly funny he could be.

