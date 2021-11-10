Will Ferrell’s Iconic ‘Elf’ Outfit Is Sold For A Huge Amount At Auction.

Will Ferrell’s popular character Buddy’s costume from the 2003 film “Elf” was auctioned off in London for a huge sum.

On Tuesday, the auction was held on Prop Store Entertainment Memorabilia’s official website. The legendary costume was sold for $296,702 to an unknown buyer.

According to several accounts, the outfit was expected to generate between $27,116 and $40,675, but it earned ten times more.

On Oct. 13, the online store posted a video to YouTube that included the “Elf” outfit as well as other movie costumes that were auctioned off at the event, including Spider-Man and Batman.

Carelli Costumes created the ensemble.

“Elf” is a popular Christmas film starring Will Ferrell as Buddy, a little boy who was reared among elves but eventually returns to his father in New York.

Zooey Deschanel, Ed Asner, James Caan, Mary Steenburgen, and Peter Dinklage star in the film, which was directed by Jon Favreau.

Ferrell was given a $29 million salary for the sequel due of the success of the first film, but he turned it down because he didn’t like the script.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, the actor revealed, “I would have had to promote the film from a genuine standpoint, such as, ‘Oh no, it’s not good.’ I couldn’t say no to that kind of money.’ ‘Can I actually speak those words?’ I wondered. I don’t think I can, so I’m afraid I won’t be able to participate in the film.'” Ferrell also stated that during the making of the film, he believed that playing this character – an adult infant dressed in a bright outfit – would be the end of his career. However, the film quickly became a box office success.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in “The Shrink Next Door,” a dark comedic TV series that will premiere on Apple TV+ this Friday.

“Spirited,” directed by Sean Anders, will include Ferrell in another Christmas-themed film. Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Reynolds, and Aimee Carrero also star in the film. It’s now in post-production and is set to hit theaters next year.