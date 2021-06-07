Will Angela Wheatley Return for Season 2 of ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’?

Angela Wheatley’s life was hanging by a thread at the end of the first season of NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime spinoff series. So, when Season 2 of the program premieres, will she be back?

The final episode of ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ closes on a cliffhanger involving Angela Wheatley.

Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) arrive at the hospital where Angela Wheatley (Tamara Taylor) is healing in the last moments of Law & Order: Organized Crime. Her ex-husband, Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott), appears to have poisoned her while she was on the run.