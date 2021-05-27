Will and Natalie’s rash behavior catches up with them on ‘Chicago Med.’

Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie Manning were followed up on by Chicago Med (Torrey DeVitto). Their deception has finally caught up with them, and there’s nothing they can do about it now. Here’s what happened on Chicago Med the last time.

[Warning: this page contains spoilers for the Season 6 finale of Chicago Med.]

How did Will and Natalie end up in this situation?

Natalie swore to do everything she could to save her mother’s life when she realized she was suffering from heart failure. That included stealing for her. Will was taking part in a drug trial and had to return a box of pills from a previous participant to the pharmaceutical company. Before the tablets could be picked up by the mail service, Natalie spotted them and snatched them.

Will ultimately figures out that Natalie is concealing something. He confronts her and demands that she confess. That’s when she finally breaks down and confesses what she’s done. He is initially enraged, but later agrees to assist her. Things quickly deteriorate once Will becomes involved.

Natalie’s mother gets a new heart

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 16 (titled “I Will Come to Save You”), opens with Natalie sleeping by her mother’s hospital bed. Suddenly, Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) comes into the room and lets Natalie know that a donor heart was found for her mom. Unfortunately, there are some issues with the heart. There’s a tumor in one of the ventricles (it’s benign). In addition, the heart is being kept viable through an experimental procedure called warm perfusion. Under normal circumstances, since the heart is being transported from Los Angeles to Chicago, by the time it gets to the hospital, it will be outside the window of viability. The warm perfusion will hopefully keep the heart viable, but there are no guarantees. Since Natalie’s mom has a rare blood type (type AB), and this heart is a match, she agrees to allow her mom to move forward with… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.