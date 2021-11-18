Will Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten win ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 30?

In just a few days, a new “Dancing With the Stars” champion will be announced, and Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten could be the favorites after a season in which they consistently topped the judges’ scoreboard.

The judges have favored Amanda and Alan, popularly known as #TeamAmandalan, from the start, with the “Talk” co-host being commended for her motions and lines in her ABC series routines. As they go closer to the finals, they may have a chance to win the Mirrorball Trophy. Despite the fact that the competition is one of the tightest in recent memory, there are plenty of reasons to believe the couple will win.

Pros: They’ve always performed well in front of the judges.

Amanda and Alan have consistently earned higher points from the judges throughout the season, frequently hitting the top of the leaderboard each week. With an average of 35.4 points per game, they are the season’s second-highest scorers. They are only one whole point behind Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, putting them in a great position going into the final round.

There hasn’t been a time when she hasn’t had a lot of help.

Amanda has had a lot of help from people other than the judges throughout the season, with public votes keeping her out of the bottom three until week 9, when she joined Melora Hardin and Suni Lee in the bottom three. If viewers have continued to vote for her and want her to win throughout the competition, they will push for her to win in the final week as well.

Cons: She’s Been At The Bottom.

While she didn’t end up in the bottom until the semi-finals, being there now has a disadvantage that could afflict Amanda before the Mirrorball is awarded, because it’s the incorrect time for her to be there. Two of her fellow finalists have never been, and Jojo has only visited once—a few weeks ago. There won’t be anything to save Amanda from a sad elimination before the Mirrorball is given if they all have stronger fanbases at this stage.

Alan has recently won.

Another potential disadvantage for Amanda, like the other finalists, is that her pro partner, Alan Bersten, has previously won the Mirrorball trophy—and recently. The previous several years have seen an increase in the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.