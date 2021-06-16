Will Agent Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, appear on ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’?

After 18 seasons and 400 episodes as Leroy Jethro Gibbs,

Mark Harmon was rumored to be done with NCIS . However, because the 69-year-old actor decided to return for another season, CBS decided to renew the procedural for a 19th season. Is it possible he’ll also appear in NCIS: Hawai’i , the franchise’s most recent spin-off?

CBS was prepared to cancel ‘NCIS’ if Mark Harmon decided to leave

After the network announced that NCIS had been officially renewed for season 19, insiders claimed that Harmon was the one who saved the show from cancellation. When the actor told the network he was ready to go, they gave him an unexpected response, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Extras sought for new CBS crime drama ‘NCIS: Hawaii’ https://t.co/ahMq7w6A40 #HNN — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) June 8, 2021

Extras sought for new CBS crime drama ‘NCIS: Hawaii’ https://t.co/ahMq7w6A40 #HNN — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) June 8, 2021

Extras sought for new CBS crime drama ‘NCIS: Hawaii’ https://t.co/ahMq7w6A40 #HNN — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) June 8, 2021

Extras sought for new CBS crime drama ‘NCIS: Hawaii’ https://t.co/ahMq7w6A40 #HNN — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) June 8, 2021

Harmon agreed to return for Season 19 after receiving that ultimatum. We don’t know how many episodes he’ll appear in just yet.

With the ‘NCIS’ OG, the network takes things ‘year by year.’

According to CBS Entertainment boss Kelly Kahl, the network isn’t sure how many episodes Harmon will appear in at this time. It’s possible he’ll cut his schedule in half like his original co-star David McCallum (Dr. Mallard Ducky). “With Mark, we take it year by year,” Kahl told Deadline. “We’d love to have him here as long as he wants to be here.” “We’re happy to work around his schedule, even if he was light in a couple of [episodes]this season.” Will Mark Harmon make an appearance in the latest spinoff?

CBS announced earlier this year that the latest NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Hawai’i , would premiere this fall on the network. Vanessa Lachey will play Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant in the series. And since CBS already has a… This is a brief summary of the story. I hope you found it entertaining. 007