Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger receives a sweet love note from Chris Pratt.

Chris Pratt has written Katherine Schwarzenegger a lovely love note. On Tuesday, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star posted a selfie of himself and Schwarzenegger on Instagram, expressing his love and admiration for her.

Pratt is looking at the camera in the photo, while Schwarzenegger is staring him down with a wide smile on her face. “For genuine, guys. Look at the way she’s staring at me!” Pratt penned a caption for the photo. “I’m referring to. Find someone who stares at you with such expression!! “Did you know!?” “She’s given me an incredible life, a beautiful, healthy baby, and she chews so loudly that I have to put in my ear buds to block it out, but that’s love!” She assists me in many aspects of my life. In exchange, I open a jar of pickles on a regular basis. He went on to say, “That’s the trade.”

Pratt went on to declare that he owns his wife’s “pure heart.” “Along with my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card, my greatest treasure is my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card.” Which, if you know what you’re talking about, is a lot. In roughly 6 weeks, it will be her birthday. So, if I don’t get her anything, I’ll direct her to this thread. He ended his beautiful note with, “Love you honey,” before adding heart emojis.

Ken Griffey Jr., who retired from Major League Baseball in 2010, was mentioned in the final paragraph of his statement.

Fans responded with over a million likes, with some calling the post “relationship goals.” “Oh, wow,” wrote Schwarzenegger in response to the message, with a sense of humour. It’s only when I’m eating CEREAL that I notice you, but I adore you.” In June 2019, Schwarzenegger and Pratt married, and their daughter Lyla was born in August 2020. Pratt was previously married to Anna Faris, whom he met on the set of “Take Me Home Tonight,” a romantic comedy. They were married from 2009 till 2018 and have a 12-year-old son named Jack.

Pratt was revealed earlier this week to play Garfield in the upcoming animated feature film on the famous cat.