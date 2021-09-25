Wife is saddened after learning the true cause of her husband’s shoulder ache.

When a father went to the walk-in clinic with shoulder pain, he was told he had a life-threatening and incurable disease.

Allan Jones, a former bar landlord, lives in Runcorn with his wife Becky, 47.

Allan began to have pain in his right shoulder in July of this year, which he initially attributed to inflammation from a previous procedure.

“He has always suffered a bit with his back because of an operation when he had a disc removed,” Becky, who grew up in Anfield before meeting Allan, told The Washington Newsday.

“We just figured it was because when he’s in pain, his shoulder drops.

“He went to Halton Hospital’s walk-in clinic, but the discomfort seemed to be getting worse.

“A few days later, he returned, and they suspected it was a blood clot since he was talking about pain in his chest when he was breathing.”

Becky said she took Allan to Warrington Hospital, where he was diagnosed with tendonitis in his shoulder and tests were performed.

Because of the agony he was having while breathing, he was also given a CT scan.

“The scan proved it wasn’t a blood clot, but at the bottom of the screen, they spotted something on his liver,” Becky explained.

Allan was kept in overnight for more scans, and his family received a call the next day.

“On Tuesday, me, his mother, and his father were called to the hospital to be told it was cancer,” Becky explained.

“It hit him hard since he blames himself a lot because he’s always smoked,” says the narrator.

“The physicians explained that you don’t get pain from your liver as such; they claimed the way the liver disperses discomfort is through your right shoulder,” Becky continued.

Allan’s shoulder ache was caused by a tumor discovered in his liver, and a biopsy revealed even more dismal news a few weeks later.

Allan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in his liver, which is a rare type of cancer.

Only 36,000 people in the globe are diagnosed with this type of cancer each year, according to doctors, and Allan’s tumor was incurable and inoperable.

