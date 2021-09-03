Why Was ‘The Republic Of Sarah’ Cancelled After Only One Season?

“The Republic of Sarah” will not have a second season after The CW opted to cancel the show after its first season.

According to Variety, the Stella Baker starrer struggled to attract an audience following its initial release, averaging roughly 325,000 Live+Same Day viewers.

The drama debuted as part of The CW’s summer schedule, however it was one of the less popular shows. As a result, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “The Republic of Sarah” will be the only original written series from the 2020-2021 slate that will not be renewed for a second season.

“Kung Fu,” “Superman & Lois,” and “Walker,” which debuted alongside the series, have all been renewed by the network.

Even while “The Republic of Sarah” received an 89 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the review aggregation website for cinema and television, it only received a 43 percent critical approval rating.

The show’s creator, Jeffrey Paul King, took to Instagram on Thursday to inform fans of the show’s demise.

“I’m afraid the news isn’t good. “‘The Republic of Sarah’ will finish on Monday with what will now be our series finale,” King captioned a photo of the cast.

“Many thanks to everyone who tuned in and welcomed our tiny show into their lives. It means a great deal to us. Please tune in on Monday to help us bid Greylock farewell,” he said.

The episode portrayed Sarah Cooper (Baker), a high school teacher, as she attempted to defend the town of Greylock, New Hampshire, from the impending catastrophe that a mining company planned to carry out after discovering a massive vein of precious mineral beneath the town.

The series also starred Luke Mitchell, Hope Lauren, Nia Holloway, Ian Duff, Forrest Goodluck, Landry Bender, Izabella Alvarez, and Megan Follows, who is the daughter of actor Simon Baker.

The drama series’ pilot order was originally planned and worked on by CBS, but the network ultimately opted to cancel it. According to Variety, The CW picked it up and ordered a new pilot with a fresh cast in May 2020.