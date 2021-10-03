Why was Pep Guardiola given a yellow card for losing it on the touchline against Liverpool?

The second half of the match at Anfield brought plenty of drama after a very calm first half.

Sadio Mane scored the Reds’ first goal on 59 minutes, putting them ahead.

City drew level soon after by Phil Foden, and City felt Liverpool should have been reduced to ten men.

Bernardo Silva was tripped by James Milner, who was on a booking, but it wasn’t enough to merit a second booking.

Even though a second yellow card is equivalent to a dismissal, the VAR cannot intervene.

Guardiola, enraged at the decision, spilled his rage on the sidelines and was later booked for his protests.

Shortly after, the 35-year-old was replaced by Joe Gomez for the last minutes of the game.