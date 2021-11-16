Why Vaser Liposuction Surgery in Turkey can be the best option for you.

You may have contemplated trying alternative options if you’ve ever felt disappointed that your best efforts at diet and exercise aren’t yielding the results you want.

Before committing to a surgical procedure, speak with your doctor about the risks and side effects. Any surgery, including liposuction, is intrusive and not without risk. While more traditional methods of liposuction have historically entailed higher levels of risk, developments in procedures have allowed for a less intrusive operation with less bruising and recovery time.

Vaser liposuction, performed by Dr. Ozan Balik in Turkey, is one of the most modern techniques.

Dr. Balik graduated from the ukurova University Medicine Faculty in 1993 and spent his spare time in operating rooms honing his surgical talents.

He began his own private clinic in Istanbul in 2010, after specializing in plastic surgery, and has worked there ever since to help patients feel their most confident selves. He aims to put clients at ease and explain why Vaser liposuction may be a viable alternative for them to get the figure they desire.

Dr. Balik is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the European Rhinoplasty Society, and the Turkish Society for Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgery. He’s also an expert in full-body reshaping, “mommy makeovers,” and vaser lipoplasty.

It’s always crucial to have a surgeon who prioritizes his patients’ health and well-being, and he’ll often warn potential patients that he won’t operate on them if he doesn’t believe it will benefit them or produce the desired results. He provides all potential new clients with a complimentary consultation, during which he goes over all of the dangers, as well as which places can have fat transferred or removed, and whether particular areas may require tucking afterwards.

Traditional liposuction entails draining obstinate fat cells from the body in order to sculpt it and achieve a desired appearance.

Traditional liposuction cannot distinguish between adipose tissue and veins or blood arteries, whereas Vaser liposuction was designed specifically to avoid these locations. “The summary has come to an end.”