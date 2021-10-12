Why Tom Bergeron Appreciated Being Fired From “Dancing With The Stars”

When Tom Bergeron learned he was being fired from “Dancing With the Stars,” he was not surprised.

The 66-year-old television personality recently appeared as a guest on Bob Saget’s “Bob Saget’s Here For You” podcast, where he discussed his departure from the long-running dance reality show.

Bergeron claims he was not surprised when he and co-host Erin Andrews, 43, were sacked. He stated he knew it was going to happen because he and the producers were already at odds at the time.

“I kind of knew at the end of the season it turned out to be my last season [in 2019].” So I pulled everything I actually wanted out of my dressing room. During the interview, he stated, “It was kind of evident that we were butting heads.”

Bergeron got himself into a tangle before of his final season on the show when he spoke out against Sean Spicer’s hiring as White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump for six months.

“During a lunch with DWTS’ new Executive Producer a few months ago, I made some thoughts for Season 28. “Among them was my hope that DWTS would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliations when it returned after an unprecedented year-long hiatus,” Bergeron publicly disclosed in a lengthy statement he posted on Twitter in August 2019.

“I left that meal certain we were in accord,” he continued. Following that (and very predictably), the decision was made to ‘move in a new way,’ as we often say in Hollywood. It is up to the producers, in collaboration with the network, to make whatever decisions they believe are in the franchise’s best long-term interests. We can agree to differ, as we do now, but the decision is ultimately theirs.” Bergeron revealed a shock in his most recent interview when he admitted that despite hosting “DWTS” for 28 seasons, he did not “enjoy” it. He also threw some shade at the show’s producers by claiming that he and Andrews were relieved to be fired.

“In all honesty, the program I left wasn’t the show I loved,” he said, according to Us Weekly. “I think Erin and I had more fun than everybody else getting fired.” Bergeron. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.