Why the ‘Friends’ Reunion Isn’t Everything Fans Expected

The cast of Friends hasn’t gotten together in 17 years. The six popular cast members of HBO’s Max reunion special appear in front of a studio audience to reflect on their time on the program. Despite the fact that the special has been in the works for years, some fans aren’t happy with how it turned out.

[Below are spoilers for Friends: The Reunion.]

Some think there was too much going on at the ‘Friends’ reunion.

Friends has managed to become one of the series that loyal fans still watch, quote, and refer to despite the fact that it has been on the air for 17 years and began 27 years ago. As a result, Friends: The Reunion evoked a lot of nostalgia, yet other critics criticized it for being confused.

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer returned for a nearly two-hour compilation of interviews, appearances, and flashbacks in the episode dubbed “The One Where They Get Back Together.” We won’t even bring up the fashion show, which included Justin Bieber and Cindy Crawford.

With ten seasons, Friends is one of the most popular television sitcoms of all time, yet the special — which many anticipated would be scripted — came together in the most perplexing of ways.

One Reddit user wrote, “I enjoy Lady Gaga, but she ruined smelly cat for me.”

“Considering the amount of publicity and the money paid to the cast members to appear, it’s shockingly forgettable. “Did they really need to load up so much of it with cutaways to random fans and variety-style quiz segments?” someone else wondered.

Another user wrote, “Honestly, I think it’d be cool if they performed a true scripted reunion after viewing this.”

“Didn’t care for some of the celebrity interviews that had nothing to do with the show; I mean, I enjoy individuals like Kit Harington and Mindy Kaling, but I simply thought that the time spent on those segments could have been better spent by giving even more time to the… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.