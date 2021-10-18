Why Tati Gabrielle ‘Freaked Out’ While Filming A Sex Scene With Penn Badgley on ‘You’ Season 3

Tati Gabrielle discusses the third season of Netflix’s “You,” which includes filming her first-ever sex scene.

Gabrielle, 25, is one of the newcomers to Season 3 of “You.” Marienne Bellamy, Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) boss at the library and the current target of his obsession, is played by her. They end up having a relationship.

While filming her first sex scene with Badgley, the “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” star admitted that she “freaked out.”

“I was very nervous,” she admitted exclusively to Page Six. “‘Hey, I’ve never done this before,’ I told Penn straight front. ‘It’s going to be OK,’ he said.” She went on to say, “On set, we had a fantastic intimacy coordinator. As a result, we were able to walk through everything and get a solid notion of what we needed to do. It became more of a rehearsed dance than needing to feel scared and awkward or strange.” Because of their newborn son, Henry, serial killer Joe finds himself trapped in an unhappy marriage with his murderous wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). While Joe tries to put his troubled history behind him, Love can’t seem to stop herself from murdering people she believes are a threat to their marriage. Joe looks for someone else to obsess on, and he finds it in attractive librarian Marienne.

Gabrielle told the source that she anticipated what would happen to her character from the beginning because “that was one of my first worries, especially as a Black woman — what kind of picture are we portraying here?”

She went on to say that she wanted to make sure the Netflix show didn't "insult the intelligence of people of color" or leave room for a competent BS detector. "She'd be able to sense something coming and not be so naïve," Gabrielle said of her role. The latest season of "You" features a missing white woman who goes missing in the affluent Californian community of Madre Linda, where Joe and Love moved to raise their child. The disappearance is extensively covered by the local news channel, and it is dubbed "Missing White Woman Syndrome" by various characters, including Marienne. The term refers to the disproportionate media emphasis given to missing-persons cases involving young, white, upper-middle-class women or girls, as opposed to the lack of media attention given to missing-persons cases involving young, white, upper-middle-class males or boys.