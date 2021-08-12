Why Sophia Bush Isn’t Talking About Her Ex-Husband Chad Michael Murray Now That Grant Hughes Is Engaged.

Sophia Bush has decided to stop talking about her ex-husband Chad Michael Murray in the wake of her recent engagement to entrepreneur Grant Hughes.

When the 39-year-old actress spoke on Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast this week, she discussed her choice to quit talking about her ex.

When asked about her ex, who is also her former co-star on “One Tree Hill,” Bush was cited by Page Six as stating, “Oh, I’m not going to talk about him at all.”

“I’m not allowed to because I attempted to make light of being a dumb child, and every time I do that, it gets twisted into [that]I’m saying s–t about somebody I don’t even know anymore, who is clearly an adult,” she continued.

Despite their acrimonious breakup, which resulted in divorce just five months after they married in 2005, Bush made it plain that she has no “bad will” toward Murray, also 39, according to Marie Claire.

Speaking about their past together is “not worth my time,” according to the “John Tucker Must Die” actress. She went on to say that their 23-year-old marriage was the result of their whirlwind romance, which took place when she was “extremely innocent.”

Bush remarked that now that she is more mature, she is willing to put it up to experience.

She is now embarking on the next phase of her life, having recently become engaged to Hughes.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a photo of her beau down on one knee in Lake Como, Italy, on Instagram. Hughes proposed to her during a romantic boat ride, as seen in the photo, and they were officially engaged, she disclosed in her caption.

She wrote, “It turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is actually the nicest feeling on planet Earth.”

According to a separate Page Six source, the “Chicago P.D.” star and the billionaire, who lives in Los Angeles, were initially linked together last year when they were caught holding hands in Malibu in May 2020.